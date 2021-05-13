Haryana to float global tender to buy Covid-19 vaccines: Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana government on Thursday said it will float a global tender to procure Covid-19 vaccines for people of the state. The shots will be given to the people of Haryana free of cost.

The vaccines, however, have to be cleared by Drugs Controller General of India for the state to buy it.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the tender shall be issued in a couple of days and the entire exercise of purchasing the vaccines will be completed in the next 10-14 days.

“Irrespective of whatever amount of money the state government has to spend, we shall do it. The people of Haryana shall be given vaccines free of cost in all government hospitals,” Khattar said.

Khattar added that the tender shall be issued in a day or so and final modalities shall be finalised after picking suitable manufacturers.

Earlier, Health Minister Anil Vij, too, had announced on Twitter that the state government will issue a global tender for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines. Vij added that the vaccine shall be provided to people of the state free of cost.

Haryana will float Global tenders to purchase Corona Vaccine for people of Haryana so that free vaccination could be provided to every 18+ citizens of the State at the earliest. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 13, 2021

“There are 8-10 vaccine-manufacturing companies in the world. There will be a clause in the tender that the vaccine manufacturer will have to first get necessary approvals from Centre and only then shall we purchase it,” Vij explained

He added, “Vaccination is extremely important to protect the people of the state against the virus and hence the government has decided to bring in shots from across the globe.”

When asked as to whether they have placed any orders with Indian manufacturers, Vij said, “We have already ordered 66 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin. However, we want to arrange more vaccines so that every resident of Haryana is inoculated.”

Speaking on the oxygen situation in the state, Vij said, “There is also a need to review oxygen allocation. I have also taken up the matter with the Centre. While 700 MT oxygen is being given to Delhi for 85,000 active patients, only 258 MT oxygen is being given to Haryana that has more than 1 lakh active cases.”

Stern action against hospitals overcharging patients: Vij

Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday warned private hospitals that are charging more than the fixed rate for Covid-19 treatment, saying “strict action will be taken against them”.

“Strict action will be taken against the government doctors who ask patients to buy medicines from outside state hospitals. Some cases have come to the notice where private hospitals are charging more than the prescribed rate. All necessary medicines are available at government hospitals, but in some facilities, doctors are asking patients to get medicines from outside,” he added.

Vij also informed that the health department has been to explore possibilities of administering vaccines to people at places other than hospitals. “It is basically to avoid crowds in hospitals,” he added.

Protesting farmers not taking vaccines: Vij

The Health Minister said that farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi have refused to get inoculated. “It has been over 10 days that we have set up vaccination camps at Delhi’s borders. Barely 1,800-1,900 people have received vaccines so far. Despite my several appeals, farmers are not getting themselves tested.”

Rapid Antigen testing enhanced: Khattar

The Chief Minister said that rapid antigen tests have been ramped up across the state to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. “This has been done for early detection of the infection. Also, we are soon going to open eight additional laboratories for Covid-19 testing in eight districts”, Khattar added.