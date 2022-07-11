Haryana to constitute Backward Classes Commission afresh: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday said that the state government is forming the Backward Classes Commission afresh. This commission will take care of all the problems of the community. It will be ensured that the beneficiaries get the benefits of all the schemes through the commission.

The CM made this announcement during the Baba Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara Jayanti celebrations at Kurukshetra.

Khattar said that Lohgarh, the capital of Baba Banda Singh, will be developed and the inclusion of Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara’s name will also be ensured. The CM announced that a community centre will be built in the name of Lakhi Shah Vanjara in the municipality of Kurukshetra. He directed the officials to identify a place for Labana Bhawan.

Asserting that Vanjara community is hardworking and sincere, he said that some people of this community come under scheduled castes and some under backward classes. “We have written to the Central government forwarding the communities’ demands in this regard,” he said, adding that only those who are more vulnerable in society should be included in the Scheduled Castes.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

He directed the Deputy Commissioners that community centre or educational institution in the districts where the people of the community live should be named after Baba Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara.

The CM said that where the people of the community require land, the proposal will have to be passed at the local level. If such a proposal is received, they should act on it immediately.