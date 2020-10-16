Haryana to conduct second sero survey across state

Haryana’s first sero survey findings revealed that sero-prevalence of Covid-19 in 8 per cent of the entire state.

The Haryana government is all set to carry out second round of the Covid-19 sero survey. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, Thursday, announced that the sero survey’s second round will be carried out across Haryana in collaboration with the Department of Community Medicine, PGIMS, Rohtak and it will be completed by October-end.

“It is an anti-body test and will be conducted in every district on 720 persons including both urban and rural population of respective districts. A dedicated nodal officer for sero survey has been designated in every District to monitor and supervise the sero survey activity. Health Department will be able to assess the impact of Covid-19 in the community through this survey,” Vij said.

“State’s Health Department has been working hard to contain Covid-19 pandemic across Haryana,” Vij added while launching a Covid-19 Sero Survey Mobile Application, developed by Department of IT Electronics & Communication and HARSAC in coordination with the state IDSP cell.

Vij also applauded the efforts of state HQ/districts and state eGov Mission Team (SeMT), DITECH for the commendable job done to draw the blue print for conducting seconnd round of sero survey in such a short span of time.

“The salient features of the mobile application will be online real-time data entry; geo tagging; user friendly; accessible in both mobiles and desktop; lab entry by desktop inter-face offline data entry; auto generated sms of sample tested,” a state government spokesperson said.

Sharing details of the purpose of the survey, Haryana’s ACS (Health) Rajeev Arora said, “Study’s findings will be useful to guide in designing and implementing appropriate containment measures in Haryana. The sero survey is testing a group of individuals to monitor trends in prevalence of Covid-19 as it helps in understanding the number of people affected by the disease. The teams conducting the survey will be consisting of three members, one medical officer (MO), one auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), and one laboratory technician (LT). The study will help us to determine the burden of Covid-19 at the community level in the State and monitor the trends of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) infection.

“As per the blueprint, the sample size has been estimated at district level. Thus, from each district 720 participants will be covered. A stratified multistage random sampling will be done. The sample size of 720 will be divided into two strata’s – rural and urban. A total of 36 samples from each rural cluster and 72 samples from each urban cluster will be taken,” Arora added.

