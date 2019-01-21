Haryana to bring law to make local hiring mandatory: Manohar Lal Khattar

Following in the footsteps of the Gujarat government, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that his government will propose a condition on investors under which they will have to employ the maximum workforce from the state of Haryana itself.

The Gujarat government had in September 2018 made it mandatory for the manufacturing and service sector entrepreneurs to hire 80 per cent of their total workforce from the state.

“The state’s preferred approach is that maximum persons from Haryana should get employment. It is our responsibility. A policy is being framed under which there will be a condition on the mega projects that a particular number of persons from Haryana should to be employed on each project,” Khattar said, while addressing investors on the last of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar.

The proposed law in Gujarat had also made it compulsory for industrialists to recruit 25 per cent of the required manpower from the area where they set up their unit.

This 25 per cent quota will be part of the overall 80 per cent jobs for the residents of Gujarat.

A delegation from Haryana, led by the CM, invited investment into the state, highlighting the state’s unique locational advantage, a large consumer base with a high propensity to consume, vibrant rural economy, abundance of industrial land, ease of doing business, pool of skilled labour and human resources, among the ‘25 reasons to invest in Haryana’.