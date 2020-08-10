Haryana to begin e-appointments for registration of agricultural land in rural areas from August 11

A decision to this regard was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to review the linkages of various departments with e-Registration system of revenue department held here Monday.

THE HARYANA government has decided to start the process of e-appointments for registration of agricultural land in rural areas from August 11. However, the registration of agricultural land deeds will start from August 17. Process of taking e-appointments for registration of land deeds in urban areas will also begin from August 17 and fresh dates regarding re-starting of registration of deeds will be released by the state government in the coming days.

A decision to this regard was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to review the linkages of various departments with e-Registration system of revenue department held here Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who is also revenue minister, attended the meeting.

“The chief minister was apprised that the module for e-registration of deeds of agricultural land in rural areas has been prepared by the revenue department. Testing of the same has been completed and it will start from August 11,” the state government spokesman said.

Khattar directed officers that the decision regarding “no registration of transfer of deeds of land in respect of lands in urban areas, as declared/notified under Section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 (as amended from time to time) and villages where the jamabandis are currently offline and not available on web-HALRIS, will remain unchanged”.

“Besides, this no registration of transfer of deeds of land will be done in controlled areas for the time being,” he added.

“During the meeting, the chief minister was apprised that as per his directions to keep a check on irregularities in registering deeds under Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, the period of stoppage of registrations is being utilised to build technology-based checks for preventing such registrations in violation of the law by interfacing the web HALRIS application with TCP, ULBs, HSVP, HSIIDC, urban estates, police, forests, litigation matters etc. on priority basis. It was informed that there are a total of 32 lakh properties in urban areas across the state, of which 18 lakh properties are integrated with the department portal. However, the rest of the properties will also be brought on a single digital platform by October 31,” the government spokesman added.

“…there are around 3.48 lakh properties of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and since 2009, data of all these properties had been digitalised. Of the 58,000 acquired lands, data of around 26,000 is uploaded on the portal,” the government spokesperson said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd