Haryana to appoint 447 regular, 342 ad-hoc doctors next month

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (File) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (File)

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Tuesday informed the Assembly that 447 doctors will be appointed in government hospitals next month.

The government will recruit 342 more doctors on ad hoc basis, under which a MBBS graduate will be paid Rs 85,000 per month and specialists having three years experience will get Rs 1.5 lakh per month.

Vigj was replying to a question by Congress MLA from Assandh, Shamsher Singh Gogi on the third day of the Budget Session.

Vij said the health department has already initiated the process of regular recruitment of the doctors through Haryana Public Service Commission and the written examination for the same will be held on March 1.

“Soon after the results are finalised, 447 doctors will be appointed in government hospitals next month. We have also decided that from the upcoming academic session, the MBBS students will have to sign an affidavit at the time of admission giving an undertaking that they will mandatorily practice for two years at government hospitals,” Vij added.

Gogi had raised the issue of lack of adequate number of doctors in several Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres in his Assembly segment.

“There is not a single gynecologist in any of the CHCs or PHCs in my constituency. At least appoint a gynecologist there,” Gogi said.

Vij said that according to WHO guidelines, there should be one doctor per 1,000 population, but in India, this ratio is one doctor for every 1800 people. “Once, we recruit 447 doctors and appoint them across, the problem will be solved to some extent,” the minister said.

Responding to the question regarding number of staff working in the CHCs and PHCs in Assandh Assembly constituency, the Home Minister said that “231 posts are sanctioned for the PHC and CHC and presently 97 staff are working”.

