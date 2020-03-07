Haryana: Third day of rain, hailstorm; heavy losses to crops

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has demanded that the compensation be given to the farmers within 15 days (File) Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has demanded that the compensation be given to the farmers within 15 days (File)

Untimely rain coupled with hailstorm and strong winds, which are on for the past three days, have damaged wheat, mustard, barley crops, and vegetables in Haryana. The rains have flattened crops in Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Sonipat, Dadri, Mahendergarh and other parts of the state.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal said that the mustard has suffered maximum damage as the crop was almost ready to be harvested. “At some places, the damage is up to 50 percent,” said Dalal.

“Almost 90 percent of the crop areas have been covered under the insurance scheme. For damage to these crops, the compensation will be given by the insurance agencies once the crops are harvested. The government has also ordered girdawari to assess crop loss. The government will compensate those farmers whose crops were not insured,” said Dalal adding that the government gives compensation at the rate of Rs 12,000 per acre.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has demanded that the compensation be given to the farmers within 15 days.

