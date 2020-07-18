Haryana: Teen burned to death, father points to two men accused of raping her

The duo allegedly poured diesel on her and set her afire before fleeing. (Representational Image) The duo allegedly poured diesel on her and set her afire before fleeing. (Representational Image)

A 15-year-old girl was burnt to death, allegedly by two men she had accused of gangrape four days ago, in Bhiwani district of Haryana on Thursday. The accused attacked the girl while she was in her house, asleep with others of her family, her father said in his complaint to the police.

The duo allegedly poured diesel on her and set her afire before fleeing. She was rushed to Rohtak’s PGIMS in critical condition, where she died.

Police later comprehended the main accused but his uncle, who is the second person accused in the gang rape, is on the run.

“We have arrested the main accused while the other is yet at large. Further investigation is on. The girl’s body was handed over to her family after a postmortem,” said SHO Shri Bhagwan Yadav.

Police said the families of the victim and the accused have a history of filing complaints against each other. The deceased’s father had on July 13 lodged a complaint against the main accused, his sister and his uncle, accusing them of gangraping his minor daughter and criminal conspiracy. He also accused them of making an objectionable video and blackmailing the victim. Soon after the case was failed, the main accused’s father committed suicide. A complaint had then been lodged against the victim, her father and others, seeking the registration of a case of abetment to suicide.

