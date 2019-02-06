Haryana: Teen accused of cow slaughter alleges abuse in reform home, HC seeks report

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has directed the IGP, South Range, Rewari to personally file a status report in a case where the father of a 17-year-old — who is an accused in a case under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act — has alleged that his son was physically abused by the officials and inmates of Children Reforms House, Faridabad after being accused of cow slaughter.

The case is listed for hearing on February 7. According to the petition, when the juvenile was sent to the reforms of the home, the officials “got enraged” with him due to the nature of the case and “started saying that you have indulged in cow slaughter” after which he was given several beatings by around 16-17 fellow inmates. He was also made to drink urine and water was also thrown on him while a cloth was put in his mouth, according to the petition.

The alleged abuse, according to the petition, took place on January 2 and 3 . “The petitioner has been wrongly implicated in the case … as the son of the petitioner belongs to Muslim religion and the son of the petitioner has been victimised due to religion…,” the petition reads.

The petitioner in the case has said that his son and a worker at his hotel in Nuh were arrested on December 29, 2018 over an FIR registered at Police Station, Nuh, in which allegations are that his son “is running a business of flesh and skin of cow”. The accused was first sent to District Jail Bhondsi as he was presented as major by the police, but after his school certificate was presented before court he was sent to the Children Reforms House, according to the petition.

Seeking registration of a case in the matter against the guilty persons, the petitioner said that his son was framed by the police officials on the allegations of cow slaughtering.