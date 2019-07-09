Haryana teacher stabbed by student in class

When schools in Haryana reopened after summer vacation on Monday, a Class XI student stabbed his teacher in a classroom in Sonipat district. The teacher was rushed to hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

The student, a juvenile, escaped from the classroom, but was nabbed by the school staff and handed over to the police.

“The teacher was checking the homework of students, one by one. When she reached this student’s desk and asked him to take out his assignment sheet, he pulled out a knife from his bag and stabbed her multiple times. Apparently, he might not have done his homework,” said the SHO of the local police station.

“Further investigations are on. The teacher’s statement shall be recorded, after which further penal action shall be taken against the student,” police said.