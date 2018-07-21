Haryana ‘Tantrik’ held on rape charges after 120 video clips found: Cops

(Representational) (Representational)

The Haryana police have recovered nearly 120 video clips, purportedly showing a man, a self-proclaimed ‘tantrik’ from Tohana town of Fatehabad, indulging in sexual acts. The accused, Amarpuri alias Billu, 60, was arrested and booked under rape charges Thursday. He was produced before a Tohana court Friday and sent to police custody for five days.

Fatehabad Women Police Cell in-charge, Inspector Bimla Devi, said the videos clips were found on the mobile phone of the accused. “Two women have approached us with complaints against him,” said Devi.

Fatehabad SP Deepak Saharan said, “We will get the clips examined by the cyber cell to confirm that they are not morphed.”

Police said initial investigation indicated that the women used to visit the accused under the impression that he would help resolve their problems. “The accused would mix sedatives in drinks offered to the women. It’s alleged that he used to sexually exploit them and shoot videos on his phone. Later, he used to blackmail the women and take money from them by threatening to make the videos public. We hope more victims will come forward soon,” said Devi.

One of the victims, who has again approached the police now, had lodged a rape complaint against the accused a few months ago. Police sources said when he was in judicial custody, his family members and aides had allegedly tried to trap the victim’s family in a ‘blackmailing’ case. “His family members had alleged that the woman was demanding money to withdraw her complaint. A family member of his recorded a conversation with the victim woman’s family. Later, the relative chanced upon a few video clips involving the accused. The police were informed,” said an officer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App