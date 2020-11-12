Haryana: Suspected poachers held with spears, snares

Four of the alleged poachers managed to escape and two were caught.

A Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) team from Delhi in a joint operation with Haryana wildlife wing nabbed two men poachers and seized two spears and eight leg-hold snare traps from them in the forest area near Babain village on Kurukshetra outskirts. Four others managed to escape.

The arrested duo were identified as Bittu and Shiv Kumar, both from a tribal community settled in the suburban areas of Kurushetra.

A WCCB officer said, “Our volunteers received the information about the group of poachers. We contacted the state wildlife department. A raid was conducted Monday night. Four of the alleged poachers managed to escape and two were caught. Spears attached with wooden sticks used for killing the trapped animals and leg-hold traps, known as kudki, were recovered from them””.

Leg-hold snares are used for trapping wild boars, big cats, stags. Wildlife experts said that recovery of eight snares indicates that forest areas in Haryana are prone to the poaching. “The presence of big cats is very thin around Kurukshetra. But the forest area, from where the two suspects were caught, has a sizeable population of wild boars, sambhars, stags,” an expert said.

ML Rajvanshi, CCF (Wildlife), Haryana, said the duo was fined under section 51 of Wildlife (protection) Act, 1972. “As no hide, bone or any such item was recovered from them, they were challaned and let off after they paid penalty. The names of their accomplices are being ascertained,” Rajvanshi said.

In September 2018, a team of WCCB had arrested four persons and recovered leopard skin from them near Nalagarh in Solan district. In July 2019, three men were apprehended for hunting monitor lizards in Panchkula.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd