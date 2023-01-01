scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh hands over portfolio to CM after sexual harassment allegation

The FIR against Sandeep Singh, an Olympian and former Indian hockey team captain, was registered at Chandigarh's Sector 26 police station on Saturday.

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh. (Photo: Twitter/@flickersingh)
Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh handed over his portfolio to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday after a woman junior coach lodged a police complaint stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

The FIR against Sandeep Singh, an Olympian and former Indian hockey team captain, was registered at Chandigarh’s Sector 26 police station Saturday night. The minister has rejected the allegations, terming them baseless.

After lodging the complaint, the woman coach said, “I have been assured of an impartial probe. I also raised the issue of my security. I have been receiving intimidating messages on my social media accounts. Out of fear, I have stopped attending phone calls. The minister harassed me between February and November at his office and other places. Once, he even asked me to meet him in Sector 7. He mostly communicated with me over social media. He touched me inappropriately at his house in Chandigarh. I have narrated the sequence of events to the Chandigarh police.”

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 12:40 IST
