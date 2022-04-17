Haryana: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Sonepat

Updated: April 17, 2022 10:20:07 pm
A major fire broke out in a chemical factory in Kundli, Sonepat on Sunday evening.
About 50 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were pressed into the service to douse the flames, reported news agency PTI, quoting a police official.
Just in: A major fire broke out in a chemical factory in Kundli, Sonepat on Sunday evening.#Haryana https://t.co/NuVXGwUwrv pic.twitter.com/uDmLeQcfqk
Methanol and some other chemicals were kept in the factory, the police official from Sonipat told PTI over the phone.
He, however, said no one is stated to be trapped inside the factory complex. “About 50 fire tenders, many among them summoned from Sonipat and neighbouring Haryana districts as well as from Delhi are trying to bring the flames under control,” he said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Details of casualties, if any, are awaited.
(With inputs from PTI)
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-