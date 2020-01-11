Haryana: Sex ratio at birth up from 871 in 2014 to 923 in 2019

Mahendragarh district, which used to register the lowest sex ratio at birth in the state, has improved by 172 points. (Representational/Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) Mahendragarh district, which used to register the lowest sex ratio at birth in the state, has improved by 172 points. (Representational/Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

Haryana has registered an increase of 52 points in sex ratio at birth in the last five years, as per data provided by the Civil Registration System of the state government.

According to the data, the sex ratio of the state has increased from 871 girls for every 1,000 boys in 2014 to 923 girls in 2019. Releasing the data, nodal officer for ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ in the state, Dr Rakesh Gupta, said the increase is higher than the target set by the government under the scheme.

The state releases sex ratio figures every year.

Gupta said that a total of 5,18,725 births were registered in 2019 of which 2,48,950 were females and 2,69,775 males. He said the majority of the districts, which had a low sex ratio of below 900 for decades, are now placed better with the sex ratio of over 920. “Panchkula and Ambala districts have recorded sex ratios 963 and 959, respectively, which is better than the ideal sex ratio of 950 as per public health experts,” he said.

The official further said that after the implementation of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ in Haryana, nearly 25,000 girls were saved from “being killed in the last five years…”

Gupta said Mahendragarh district, which used to register the lowest sex ratio at birth in the state, has improved by 172 points. It recorded a ratio of 917 in 2019 compared to 745 in 2014.

It was in January 2015 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide campaign from Panipat. Gupta added that in 5 years, more than 730 FIRs were registered, including 185 in UP, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, and around 2,000 people were arrested in the crackdown against female

foeticide.

