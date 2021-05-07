Haryana sees 10-fold rise in active cases in a month

A temporary Covid-19 hospital being set up in a government college auditorium in Gurugram on Thursday. (PTI)

Active cases in the second Covid wave in Haryana are projected to cross 1.5 lakh by May 15, IIT scientists have warned. The state on Thursday recorded its highest single-day positivity rate at 29.92 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic. Haryana has already seen a ten-fold rise in active cases in little over a month since April 1, coupled with a sharp fall in recovery rate.

All this has forced the ruling dispensation to scramble its top bureaucrats and ministers across districts to ramp up preparedness to curtail the surge.

The state’s cumulative positivity rate jumped from 4.67 per cent on April 1 to 7.33 per cent on May 5.

On Thursday (May 6), Haryana’s cumulative positivity rate stood at 7.48 per cent. The state also reported 177 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of Covid fatalities to 5,137 till date.

During the last more than one month (April 1 to May 6), at least 1,973 people have died due to Covid-19 in Haryana.

While the fatalities were 3,164 on April 1, they rose to 5,137 on May 6.

Similarly, the daily new cases surged significantly from 1,609 to 15,416 (9.58 times increase) on May 5, and 14,840 on May 6. Active cases too increased from 10,362 on April 1 to a whopping 1.13 lakh (over 10 times increase) as on May 5. The number of active Covid-19 cases reached 1,15,842 on Thursday (May 6) evening.

Although the number of patients recovering daily had also been increasing, but the recovery rate dipped from 95.37 per cent from 78.82 per cent, because of the number of new cases being far more than the number of recovered ones.

All this while, Gurgaon and Faridabad have consistently remained the worst affected districts in Haryana.