Haryana seals hotspots, gets set to ramp up testing

Haryana is all set to ramp up its testing campaign primarily in the state’s sealed hotspots to check the spread of coronavirus. Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora told The Indian Express concerned medical staff have been issued detailed directions for the campaign based on a protocol prepared by PGIMS, Rohtak.

“We will be testing 450 samples in each of our hotspots, including four districts of Gurgaon, Nuh, Palwal and Faridabad, and a minimum 125 tests in all the other areas across Haryana. A few more samples will be tested in Panchkula, Panipat and Ambala.”

Regarding the criteria that will be adopted to identify those who will be tested, Arora added, “That criteria is set. For instance, our fever clinics are there and anybody who comes with either influenza like symptoms or acute respiratory disorder, we will take their samples.”

Explaining the push further, Arora said: “In March, our sampling was approximately 750-800. In the last seven days, we have reached 3,000 samples. We are now doing almost 400 samples per day. Particularly after Tablighi Jamaat incident, we have done intensive sampling of the entire group.”

Areas Sealed

Haryana has also sealed several areas in the four districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh. “The areas from where Tablighis were traced have been completely sealed. For instance, 35 villages in Nuh, nine villages in Palwal, three areas in Panipat, three areas in Panchkula, several areas in Faridabad – wherever we found them, we are taking no chances and sealing those areas. Intensive house to house search and sanitisation is going on,” Arora told The Indian Express.

3 new cases

Haryana recorded three fresh cases, including a nine-year old boy in Kaithal and two other cases related to Tablighi Jamaat in Panchkula. With three fresh cases, Haryana’s total count today reached 156.

“Till March 30-31, we had total 29 cases and today it has reached 156. Out of these we have had two deaths, while 18 have recovered. Active COVID-19 patients are 136 out of whom 108 are Tablighi Jamaat members. Ever since, we found Tablighis getting positive of coronavirus, we have completed the survey of around 6 lakh households in Mewat area. We are conducting a 100 per cent survey/sanitisation of the entire area wherever we are getting a positive case,” Arora said.

Haryana has so far sent 2,964 samples for testing out of which 2,017 have come out negative, while the result in remaining 791 is awaited.

