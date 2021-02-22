Haryana schools to reopen for classes 3 to 5 from Feb 24

Schools have also been asked to create isolation facilities and ensure prompt medical aid in case any student develops symptoms of Covid-19. (Representational Photo/File)

Schools for classes 3 to 5 in Haryana are also set to be reopened from February 24. The decision was taken by Directorate School Education, Haryana, Monday.

In a circular issued to all the district education officers and other officials concerned, the Directorate has said, “Considering the seriousness of education requirements of students, it has now been decided that the schools for classes 3 to 5 shall also be reopened from February 24.”

To begin with, the classes will be held from 10 am till 1.30 pm in both private and government schools. The students will have to bring along a written consent from their parents. Those students who do not attend the school will continue to get online education. No school will expel any student for not attending the classes physically.

Schools have also been instructed to strictly follow the Covid-19 prevention protocols including adequate sanitisation, social distancing and wearing of face masks.

