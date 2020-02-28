‘Haryana scholarship scam has links with Rajasthan, Himachal’

The CM also told the House that his government has adopted a policy of zero-tolerance against corruption. The CM also told the House that his government has adopted a policy of zero-tolerance against corruption.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday disclosed the state post-matric scholarship scam has links with Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Giving reply to the Governor’s Address in the Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister said that the Rs 46 crore scholarship scam had taken place between 2008 to 2014. He said that four FIRs have been registered in this case and 5 people have been arrested, adding that involvement of bank officials has also come into light. Indicating that the Haryana officials got a tip-off regarding the scam from Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that currently Haryana State Vigilance Bureau is probing the scam. The scholarship is meant for Dalit and backward class students.

An IAS officer Sanjeev Verma, when he was director of the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department in 2019, had unearthed the scam. The scholarship funds were allegedly embezzled by changing Aadhaar numbers of beneficiaries and transferring the money into forged Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

Fight against corruption

The CM also told the House that his government has adopted a policy of zero-tolerance against corruption. “We have eliminated the system of ‘parchi and kharchi’ in the jobs which was prevailing during the earlier regimes,” he said.

Efforts to check illegal mining

He said that as a result of the steps taken by the state government revenue from mining activities in the state has been considerably increased. He said that from the year 2004 to 2014-15, the state earned average revenue of Rs 140 crore every year. Contrary to this, during the present state government, the state has earned average revenue of rs 520 crore every year. He assured the House that efforts would be made to keep a complete check on the illegal mining in the state.

Settling HSVP dues

The CM said that the state government has provided 40 per cent rebate to the plot holders of HSVP for settling the enhancement dues. He said that out of 57,000 plot holders, 24,123 people have got rebate of Rs 568.55 crore. According the CM, the state government has implemented another scheme offering rebate of 37.5 per cent for those who were left out under this scheme. As many as 4027 plot holders have taken benefit under it. He said that for the remaining, 28,436 plot holders, the state government had constituted a committee comprising three judges which submitted its report as per which the work of recalculation of enhancement in every sector of HSVP is under progress. The CM said that the capacity of Panipat and Karnal Sugar Mills is being increased. Apart from this, the Panipat Sugar Mill is being shifted to another place. Tendering process for both the mills have already been completed.

