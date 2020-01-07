Haryana Roadways’ staffers to go on strike tomorrow

Roadways employees unions are upset with the introduction of kilometre scheme meant to hire private buses. (File) Roadways employees unions are upset with the introduction of kilometre scheme meant to hire private buses. (File)

The staffers of Haryana Roadways will go on strike on January 8 which may affect public transport services in the state. More than 12 lakh passengers travel in state-run buses including few Volvo buses daily.

However, the government has succeeded in convincing the employees unions to withdraw the call of Tuesday’s strike. Initially, the unions had given call for two days strike. They have decided to go on strike on January 8 to participate in the nationwide stir against privatisation, but the strike of January 7 was called exclusively to press for the demands of Haryana Roadways employees and to oppose the kilometre scheme.

Roadways employees unions are upset with the introduction of kilometre scheme meant to hire private buses as they see it a move aimed to privatise the roadways, an allegation the government has been terming baseless. The employees had gone on 18-day strike in 2018 to oppose the same scheme. Later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had intervened into the matter where the case is still pending.

The Haryana government wanted that the employees unions at least withdraw the call of Tuesday’s strike reducing stir’s period to one day from two days. For this, Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma held meeting with the employees unions on Monday and accepted many of their demands.

After the meeting, a senior leader of Haryana Roadways Employees Coordination Committee Dalbir Kirmara told The Indian Express that the government has agreed to withdraw all police cases lodged against the employees of roadways and other departments who had participated in the strike in 2018.

“The government has assured us to increase the number of buses to 4,500 in the roadways fleet by December 2020 from the current fleet of 3,400 buses,” said Kirmara.

The Transport Minister said that they have agreed to examine the demand of regularisation of those temporary employees who were recruited during 1992 to 2002. The minister said that they will get the file of their bonus approved from finance department apart from considering their demands related to overtime and leave.

Meanwhile, the issue of kilometre scheme remains unresolved with the government announcing that the scheme won’t be withdrawn despite consistent oppose of the employees unions.

