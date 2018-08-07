Haryana Roadways employees protest privatisation of transport department

Police personnel were deployed at several bus stands in Haryana to prevent any untoward incident in the wake of the day-long strike. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Police personnel were deployed at several bus stands in Haryana to prevent any untoward incident in the wake of the day-long strike. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Transportation services are set to be hit in Haryana as nearly 4,000 buses remained off road on Tuesday owing to a day-long strike by the Haryana Roadways employees in protest against the state government’s decision to introduce 700 private buses. This comes in the wake of the nation-wide strike called by the All India Motor Transport Organisation over the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill. The protesters are demanding a withdrawal of the Bill and little fluctuations in the prices of petroleum products.

The Bill seeks to allow private players to enter the public transport sector. Workers fear the step towards privatisation of the sector will give way to monopolisation and threaten jobs. There is also fear that the sector, which is a state subject, will lead to an increase in fares for the public.

The employees of Haryana Roadways Karamchari Joint Action Committee have been protesting at several places against the privatisation of the transport department by the Haryana government. They said that the government should instead increase the number of buses plying under the roadways department.

Ahead of the strike, police personnel have been deployed at various bus stands across Haryana to prevent any untoward incident.

