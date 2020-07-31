Haryana reports 623 new cases, crosses 6 lakh tests mark

Haryana’s recovery rate also increased to 79.82 per cent as 920 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered patients in the state to 27,340. (Representational) Haryana’s recovery rate also increased to 79.82 per cent as 920 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered patients in the state to 27,340. (Representational)

Haryana on Thursday reported another 623 new cases and four deaths taking the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state to 34,254 cases and death toll to 417. Gurgaon and Faridabad districts in Haryana continue to remain the worst affected districts.

On Thursday, the number of tests for coronavirus infections crossed 6 lakh in Haryana. Gurgaon district alone crossed more than 1 lakh Covid-19 tests, Thursday, the state government said. Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary Rajeev Arora posted a tweet and said, “It is one of the highest in the country as Gurgaon has done 71,460 tests per million population (as per 2011 census)”.

After witnessing a continuous spike in new infections for several days, Thursday was the first time when Gurgaon reported less than 100 cases in 24 hours. While Faridabad reported 184 new cases, Gurgaon reported 77 new cases in last 24 hours. Fresh cases were reported from Sonipat (36), Rohtak (43), Rewari (32), Karnal (34), Ambala (48), Jhajjar (12), Palwal (15), Mahendragarh (14), Hisar (28), Panipat (16), Nuh (7), Kurukshetra (16), Sirsa (7), Fatehabad (7), Panchkula (34), Yamunanagar (3), and Kaithal (10).

Haryana’s recovery rate also increased to 79.82 per cent as 920 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered patients in the state to 27,340.

According to state’s Thursday evening Covid-19 bulletin, there were 6,497 active Covid patients out of which 990 were in Gurgaon and 1,433 in Faridabad. Out of these, there were 131 patients who were critical including 117 on oxygen support and 14 on ventilator support.

The case doubling rate in Haryana remained 24 days while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

By Thursday evening, over 6,00,893 tests were conducted across Haryana out of which 5,60,863 tested negative while report was yet awaited in 5776 samples.

Among the four patients who lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, two died in Faridabad while one each died in Ambala and Nuh.

State to launch Retail Expansion Plan 2020

Haryana government, meanwhile, has decided to launch ‘Retail Expansion Plan 2020’ to compete with the existing market trend. “Under the expansion plan, the Haryana Agro Industries Corporation Limited will open around 2,000 new retail outlets under the brand name ‘HaRit’. Fast moving consumables products will be available at best price and quality at these outlets. Besides products of the leading State agencies like Vita and Hafed, other Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) products of the leading MNCs and MSMEs would also be made available in these outlets,” a Haryana Agro Industries Corporation spokesman said, Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd