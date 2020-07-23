Haryana reports 6 more Covid deaths, another big spike of 789 cases

The worst-hit districts in the National Capital Region — Faridabad and Gurgaon — reported three and one fatality, respectively, while one death each was reported from Sonipat and Jhajjar districts. (Representational image) The worst-hit districts in the National Capital Region — Faridabad and Gurgaon — reported three and one fatality, respectively, while one death each was reported from Sonipat and Jhajjar districts. (Representational image)

Haryana Thursday reported six more deaths due to Covid-19 as the infection tally rose to 28,975 with another single-day big spike of 789 fresh cases. Now, six districts in state have more than 1000 cases each. These include Gurgaon (8266 cases, 119 deaths), Faridabad (7073 cases, 117 deaths), Sonipat (2603 cases, 29 deaths), Rohtak (1224 cases, 20 deaths), Rewari (1156 cases, 8 deaths), and Ambala (1140 cases, 10 deaths).

According to Covid bulletin, Faridabad reported maximum 220 fresh infections followed by Gurgaon (139), Ambala (88), Sonipat (78), and Rohtak (33).

The worst-hit districts in the National Capital Region — Faridabad and Gurgaon — reported three and one fatality, respectively, while one death each was reported from Sonipat and Jhajjar districts. The Covid fatality toll in state has now risen to 378.

The state now has 6348 active patients, out of which 149 are in a critical condition — 123 on oxygen support and 26 on ventilator. 552 patients recovered in last 24 hours, taking recovery rate to 76.79 per cent.

Vij plasma bank at Rohtak PGIMS

Health Minister Anil Vij Thursday inaugurated state’s first plasma bank in Rohtak’s PGIMS through video conference. He also released a booklet on Hospital Infection Control Manual for Covid-19. “This is the first plasma bank of Haryana. I urge over 21,000 people who have recovered from this infection in Haryana to donate blood plasma. One patient’s plasma can be used for two patients,” Vij said. Talking about the Bharat Biotech’s Covid vaccine’s human trials, PGIMS vice chancellor Dr OP Kalra said, “Vaccine is being tested on 50 subjects. Trial injections have been given to 20 of these subjects. The second dose shall be given after one week. In the first phase of human trials, vaccine shall be tested on 375 subjects. We hope to start getting results within three months”.

Disposal of face masks

In view of the adverse conditions arising due to Covid-19 pandemic, Haryana State Pollution Control Board has initiated a drive to create awareness about the safe disposal of face masks, face covers, and gloves. “It is very important for people to know how to safely dispose face masks, face covers and gloves after use,”said Ashok Kheterpal, its chairman while releasing an Information Education and Communication material prepared by HSPCB with department of environmental studies, Panjab University and Department of Community Medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

