Haryana reports 28 deaths, 1871 cases

By Tuesday evening, Haryana's Covid positive rate was 6.69 per cent, fatality rate was 1.04 per cent while the state was conducting 1,42,062 tests per million population.(Representational Image)

Haryana reported 28 deaths and 1,871 new cases of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours during which 2,461 patients recovered taking the recovery rate to 91.44 per cent.

Among the new cases, Gurgaon and Faridabad continued to add maximum. While Gurgaon added 495 new cases, Faridabad added 392, Sonipat 74, Hisar 67, Ambala 37, Karnal 50, Panipat 78, Rohtak 90, Rewari 58, Panchkula 89, Kurukshetra 32, Yamunanagar 60, Sirsa 44, Mahendragarh 45, Bhiwani 24, Jhajjar 27, Palwal 25, Fatehabad 78, Kaithal 34, Jind 56, Nuh eight and Charkhi Dadri eight.

Among the fatalities, five each died in Gurgaon and Faridabad, four in Hisar, three in Karnal, two each in Ambala, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri, and one each in Rewari, Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh, Jhajjar and Nuh.

According to the state’s Tuesday evening Covid bulletin, there were 17,744 active patients, including 412 in a critical condition (355 on oxygen support, 57 on ventilator).

