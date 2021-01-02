Haryana reports 239 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Haryana reported 239 new cases of Covid-19 infection while four patients died and 425 recovered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases reached 2,62,850, 2,915 deaths and 2,56,811 recoveries. The number of active Covid-19 patients that continue to decline over the last fortnight reached 3,124 on Saturday night.

According to the state’s Saturday evening Covid-19 bulletin, Gurgaon reported 64 new cases, Faridabad 20, Sonipat 10, Hisar four, Ambala 24, Karnal 16, Panipat 19, Rohtak six, Rewari two, Panchkula 20, Kurukshetra 11, Yamunanagar 15, Sirsa six, Mahendragarh one, Bhiwani one, Jhajjar three, Palwal one, Fatehabad five, Kaithal four, Jind three, Nuh one and Charkhi Dadri three.

Among the four patients who died due to Covid-19, one each died in Panipat, Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Bhiwani.

The recovery rate on Saturday evening was 97.70 per cent while the Covid positive rate came down to 5.72 per cent and fatality rate was 1.1 per cent.

As of Saturday evening, the number of critically ill patients was 118 (99 on oxygen support, 19 on ventilator support).

At least 10 districts of Haryana on Saturday evening had less than 100 active Covid-19 patients, with Nuh having the least number of active patients (12), followed by Palwal (13). The maximum number of active Covid patients continues to be in Gurgaon (870), followed by Faridabad (279).

At least, 22,383 samples were tested in Haryana in the last 24 hours while the state’s tests per million population touched 1,81,516.