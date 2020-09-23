Haryana reports 1,795 new cases, 29 deaths

A total of 2,892 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 93,776 and recovery rate to 81.64 per cent. (Representational)

Haryana added 1,795 new cases of coronavirus and 29 patients died due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 1,206 and positive cases to 1,14,870.

A total of 2,892 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 93,776 and recovery rate to 81.64 per cent.

On Tuesday evening, the number of active Covid patients in Haryana reached 19,888. Out of these, there were 377 patients in a critical condition, including 323 on oxygen support while 54 patients were on ventilator.

In the last 24 hours, while Gurgaon added another 372 new cases of infections, Faridabad added 191, Sonipat six, Rewari 55, Ambala 90, Rohtak 83, Panipat 92, Karnal 146, Hisar 119, Palwal 33, Panchkula 72, Mahendragarh 43, Jhajjar 35, Bhiwani 45, Kurukshetra 76, Nuh 10, Sirsa 30, Yamunanagar 98, Fatehabad 26, Kaithal 37, Jind 131 and Charkhi Dadri five.

Among the 29 patients who died in the last 24 hours, four patients each died in Gurgaon and Panchkula, three each in Ambala and Sirsa, two each in Faridabad, Karnal, Hisar, Yamunanagar and Jind, and one each in Rohtak, Bhiwani, Fatehabad and Kaithal.

Containment orders have been issued by District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioners concerned in the last 24 hours. As for active containment zones across Haryana, Ambala has 90, Bhiwani eight, Charkhi Dadri 19, Faridabad 195, Fatehabad 56, Gurugram 100, Hisar 377, Jhajjar 571, Jind 19, Kaithal 43, Karnal 62, Kurukshetra 389, Mahendragarh two, Nuh 11, Palwal 424, Panchkula 243, Panipat 111, Rewari 328, Rohtak 160, Sirsa 36, Sonepat 94 and Yamuna Nagar 70.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd