Haryana reports 1,557 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths

Haryana reported 1,557 new cases of coronavirus infections and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours.

However, due to higher recovery rate with 2,551 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the number of active Covid-19 patients in the state reached 13,310 patients on Saturday evening.

Gurgaon and Faridabad continue to report maximum number of new cases. While Gurgaon added 395 new cases, Faridabad added 333, Sonipat 79, Hisar 85, Ambala 47, Karnal 59, Panipat 15, Rohtak 86, Rewari 72, Panchkula 78, Kurukshetra 24, Yamunanagar 17, Sirsa 25, Mahendragarh 14, Bhiwani 45, Jhajjar 48, Palwal 37, Fatehabad 22, Kaithal 23, Jind 36, Nuh three and Charkhi Dadri 14.

Out of 25 deaths, eight occurred in Hisar, five in Panipat, four in Gurgaon, two in Mahendragarh and one each in Faridabad, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Palwal and Jind.

The Covid positive rate in Haryana on Saturday evening was 6.57 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.06 per cent.

Among the 13,310 active Covid patients, there were 369 patients in a critical condition (321 on oxygen support and 48 on ventilator support).

The state health department has also deployed medical teams at various protest sites at Delhi borders, where farmers are camping as part of their ongoing agitation against the three farm laws.

“To prevent the spread of infections, especially COVID-19 and waterborne diseases during the protest of farmers in Sonipat on 05.12.2020, 10 ambulances along with a team of doctors, including Ayush doctors, were deployed. Health team distributed more than 2015 masks, 2570 medicines for common use and 722 Ayush immunity boosting dosages were distributed. Thermal scanning of 884 people was also done to scan people with fever and if anybody found febrile, medicines were distributed to them. One patient, Jaspreet Kaur, was referred to Acharya Bhikshu Dispensary on 04.12.2020 and other two patients, Sukhpreet Kaur and Balraj Singh, were referred to Civil Hospital, Sonipat, by ambulance and one patient Surender R/o Nawa Shahar, Punjab, expired in R.S.A and postmortem was done at Civil Hospital, Sonipat,” said the state’s Covid-19 bulletin released on Saturday evening.

