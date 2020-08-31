Haryana reports 1,295 new cases, 12 deaths

As of Sunday evening, there were 237 patients in a critical condition, including 204 on oxygen support. (Representational)

Haryana reported another 1,295 new cases of coronavirus infections and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid count to 63,282 cases and 682 deaths. With 909 patients recovering in the same period, the total number of recovered patients in Haryana reached 51,620 and reovery rate touched 81.57 per cent.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been admitted to Medanta hospital since August 25 and undergoing treatment for Covid-19. “The Chief Minister spent his day quite comfortably and his vital parameters are normal. He is well rested and continues to remain active going about his daily activities. Doctors are happy with his progress. Tomorrow the Chief Minister will undergo some blood and COVID tests,” said medical superintendent Dr A K Dubey in the medical bulletin released by the hospital.

Faridabad reported another 119 new cases, Gurgaon 125, Sonipat 40, Rewari 54, Ambala 120, Rohtak 40, Panipat 84, Karnal 121, Hisar 68, Palwal 16, Panchkula 77, Mahendragarh 52, Jhajjar 22, Bhiwani 26, Kurukshetra 57, Nuh two, Sirsa 52, Yamunanagar 85, Fatehabad 56, Kaithal 29, Jind 47 and Charkhi Dadri three.

Among the 12 patients, who died in the last 24 hours, four patients died in Panipat, three in Ambala, two in Kurukshetra and one each in Faridabad, Rohtak and Sirsa. Out of a total of 682 patients who died due to Covid in Haryana, 522 had co-morbidities while 160 patients did not have any comorbidity.

According to the state’s Sunday evening Covid bulletin, there were 10,980 active Covid patients across Haryana. While Panipat had maximum number of active patients (1,010), Gurgaon had 964, Karnal 874, Faridabad 744, and Panchkula 724.

As of Sunday evening, there were 237 patients in a critical condition, including 204 on oxygen support while 33 patients were on ventilator support.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd