Haryana registers biggest single-day spike: 94 cases

Haryana witnessed the biggest single-day spike in Covid cases with 94 people testing positive Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 1305.

While 33 cases were reported in Gurgaon, including 12 policemen, 22 cases were reported in Faridabad, followed by 12 in Mahendragarh, five each in Ambala and Panipat, three each in Karnal, Bhiwani and Kurukshetra, two each in Palwal, Hisar and Rewari, and one each in Nuh and Sirsa.

With 22 patients being discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours, the state now has 464 active patients. The state has so far witnessed 17 deaths.

With the fresh surge in cases in Gurgaon and Faridabad, the two districts have become a cause of worry for the state government. Nearly 45 per cent of the total cases in Haryana till date have been reported from Gurgaon (317) and Faridabad (233). In terms of active cases also, the two districts are leading with Gurgaon having 132 such followed by Faridabad (107).

After being a zero-Covid case district for four consecutive days, Ambala also got five fresh cases Tuesday. According to Ambala’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Kuldip Singh, “These include a technician from Military hospital laboratory, two who reached Ambala from Mumbai, and a woman from Ambala cantonment and a truck driver who had recently returned from Bihar”.

