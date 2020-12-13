Haryana redesignates body for micro-irrigation projects

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo)

The Haryana government has decided to restructure and redesignate the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) as Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority (MICADA) for the effective implementation of micro-irrigation projects, especially in the water-deficient areas, along with watercourses work on various canal commands in the state.

This and several other decisions were taken at a meeting regarding restructuring of CADA chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Sunday.

“The aim of the present state government has been to ensure optimum and effective utilisation of available water resources in the state. While implementing the micro-irrigation projects, priority should be given to the areas having scarcity of water.

Apart from this, farmers should be educated about the benefits of micro-irrigation so as to encourage them to adopt micro-irrigation techniques in agriculture to conserve waters,” Khattar said at the meeting.

“It was decided in the meeting to ensure 30 per cent component of micro-irrigation in MICADA works expenditure with 10 per cent progressive increase every year. Decision was also taken to formulate a subsidy scheme for the setting up of water tanks on farmer’s land, for agriculture crops on the lines of horticulture department. Besides, the work for the rehabilitation of watercourses would be transferred from the department of irrigation and water resources to MICADA. It was also decided that MICADA would formulate a ‘Watercourse Construction Policy’ to further promote micro-irrigation in the state. It was decided that ancillary agriculture tariff would be applicable for power consumption in the micro-irrigation projects and for the successful and effective implementation of these projects, demand-driven approach would be taken instead of supply-driven,” a government spokesperson said.

“Decision was taken in the meeting that micro-irrigation-based demonstration farms would be established to keep the farmers abreast of latest agriculture techniques and motivate them to adopt micro-irrigation projects to conserve water,” the spokesperson added.

