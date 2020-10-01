Haryana records over 1,600 new cases, 26 deaths

There were 340 patients in a critical condition out of which 292 were on oxygen support while 48 patients were on ventilator support in Haryana.(Representational)

Haryana added another 1,625 new cases of coronavirus infections while 26 patients lost their lives due to Covid in the last 24 hours.

For the tenth consecutive day, the number of recovered patients (2,063 in last 24 hours) outnumbered the new cases of infections. The recovery rate in Haryana reached 87.77 per cent, Wednesday evening while the Covid-positive rate was 6.72 per cent, fatality rate was 1.07 per cent.

In last 24 hours, while Faridabad added another 155 new cases of infections, Gurgaon (282), Sonipat (119), Rewari (82), Ambala (73), Rohtak (77), Panipat (41), Karnal (68), Hisar (142), Palwal (31), Panchkula (113), Mahendragarh (42), Jhajjar (25), Bhiwani (25), Kurukshetra (134), Nuh (15), Sirsa (76), Yamunanagar (57), Fatehabad (36), Kaithal (20) and Charkhi Dadri (12).

Among the 26 patients who died include four in Panipat, three each in Jhajjar and Yamunanagar, two each in Faridabad, Gurgaon, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad, and one each in Ambala, Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Kurukshetra.

According to Wednesday evening Covid bulletin report, there were 14,340 active patients across Haryana out of which 14,106 were active for less than 11 days, while 234 patients were active for longer duration.

