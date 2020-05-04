Haryana records highest single-day rise of 66 cases, total jumps to 442

Out of a total of 442 COVID patients reported in Haryana so far, 245 have recovered and discharged from hospitals. (Representational Photo) Out of a total of 442 COVID patients reported in Haryana so far, 245 have recovered and discharged from hospitals. (Representational Photo)

Haryana recorded the highest surge of COVID cases in a single day by adding 66 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of COVID cases in the state to 442. The case doubling rate in Haryana also dipped from 21 on Saturday to 16 on Sunday evening.

Among the fresh 66 cases reported in Haryana 18 are in Sonipat, 12 in Faridabad, 11 in Panipat, nine in Gurugram, six in Jind, four in Fatehabad and two each in Jhajjar, Palwal and Yamunanagar.

The 18 cases from Sonipat that came to light in the last 24 hours include eight contacts of earlier positive patients. Their samples were sent for testing and have now been tested positive. Sonipat is already in the red zone.

“Around three-four cases are such who visited the OPD but were found symptomatic and thus their samples were collected and sent for testing. Besides these, two cases are related to Delhi’s Azadpur mandi, comprising one Arhtiya and one truck driver who used to bring vegetables from Azadpur to Sonipat. Three other cases are employees who work in Delhi. All 17 were sent to Khanpur Kalan medical college. The district administration is now tracing the contacts of all these 17 patients and shall be collecting their samples,” one of the state government officers told The Indian Express.

Among the 11 cases reported from Panipat are four journalists. The district administration is now in the process of tracing the contacts of all the patients and also scanning the places that were visited by the journalists in the last two weeks.

With the fresh surge in cases, the number of active COVID patients in Haryana reached 192. Of these, 184 patients are hospitalised for less than 14 days while eight patients are hospitalised for more than 14 days. These consist of a maximum of 42 in Jhajjar, 38 in Sonipat, 34 in Gurugram, 30 in Faridabad, 19 in Panipat, six in Jind, five in Nuh, four each in Palwal and Fatehabad, three in Yamunanagar, two in Sirsa and one each in Panchkula, Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak and Bhiwani.

The recovery rate of patients in Haryana also dipped to 55.43 per cent while the COVID-19 positive rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent, according to the government’s COVID bulletin released on Sunday evening. The fatality rate in Haryana is 1.13 per cent.

Haryana drafts plan for exchange of labourers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday assured the labour unions that the state government was committed to ensuring that labourers willing to go back to their native places reach their destinations in a safe and systematic manner. The state government decided that agricultural labourers of border states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will be sent to their homes in buses and those of Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh will be sent by special Shramik trains from different stations in Haryana. Return of migrant labourers of the remaining states, being relatively lesser in numbers, will be ensured through special trains from New Delhi.

Haryana yet to take a call on opening of liquor vends

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds portfolio of excise, on Sunday said that the state government would first assess the situation in neighbouring states and then take a final call on when to open liquor vends. The excise minister also hinted that the government was contemplating introducing a cess of Rs 2 to Rs 20, depending upon the brand of liquor, which will enhance the revenue collection for the state and also impact the pricing of the liquor in the state

