Haryana records 696 new cases: Deputy CM Dushyant in self-quarantine after secretary tests positive

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala Thursday went into self-quarantine after his personal secretary tested positive for coronavirus. Besides Chautala, three relatives of state Health Minister Anil Vij also tested positive. Vij too underwent a Covid-19 test, and has tested negative. Haryana added another 696 new cases to its overall tally of 24,002, while three patients died due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours taking state’s total Covid death toll to 322.

Dushyant’s secretary who tested positive used to attend visitors at his residence. After he tested positive, Dushyant’s entire official residence was sanitised Thursday, while entry of all the visitors was barred till further notice. Other staff members deputed at Dushyant’s residence were also tested for coronavirus. Their reports are still pending.

The development has raised concerns in the top corridors of state government as Dushyant and CM Manohar Lal Khattar were together in Panchkula at an official function, Wednesday. Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma was also with them. Both Dushyant and Khattar had also travelled in the same vehicle.

As on Thursday evening, there were 5,495 active Covid cases in Haryana, out of which 84 patients were in a critical condition. Out of the critically ill patients, 64 were on oxygen support, while 20 patients were on ventilator support.

Out of 322 patients who have died due to Covid-19 so far, 185 patients had comorbidities, while 137 patients did not have any comorbidity.

Gurgaon and Faridabad continued to witness a surge in new cases. While 170 new cases were reported in Faridabad, Gurgaon (142), Sonipat (59), Rohtak (14), Bhiwani (8), Rewari (84), Ambala (45), Jhajjar (18), Palwal (25), Mahendragarh (16), Hisar (21), Panipat (36), Kurukshetra (8), Sirsa (9), Jind (2), Fatehabad (15), Panchkula (18), Yamunanagar (1) and Kaithal (5) also reported fresh cases.

Three patients who lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours included two patients in Panipat, while one died in Jhajjar.

As many as 518 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours taking total number of recovered patients in the state to 18,185 — a recovery rate of 75.76 per cent. The Covid-doubling rate in Haryana reached 22 days Thursday evening as the case positive rate reached 5.94 per cent.

According to Thursday evening Covid bulletin, Haryana was testing 16,168 samples per million population. Till date, state has tested 4,09,852 samples out of which 3,80,138 tested negative, while the report in awaited in 5,712 samples.

Fariabad had maximum number of Covid patients (1,086), followed by Gurgaon (1,042), Sonipat (642), Rohtak (373), Bhiwani (109), Rewari (350), Karnal (155), Ambala (291), Jhajjar (153), Palwal (134), Mahendragarh (228), Hisar (239), Panipat (178), Nuh (96), Kurukshetra (58), Sirsa (90), Jind (37), Fatehabad (61), Panchkula (75), Yamunanagar (27), Kaithal (50) and Charkhi Dadri (21).

As per state Health Department’s Covid bulletin, “Thirteen labs…are conducting daily tests for Covid-19”. In a webinar addressed by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Wednesday, the CM had said, “Over 10,000 samples were being tested daily across the state”.

