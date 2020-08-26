Haryana records biggest single-day spike with 1,397 cases, Covid tally crosses 58,000

Till date, Haryana has tested over 10,25,524 samples, of which 9,61,297 tested negative while reports were awaited in 6,222 samples.

HARYANA WITNESSED its biggest ever single-day spike with 1,397 new cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths on Wednesday, taking the count to 58,005 and toll to 634, till date. The Covid-positivity rate was recorded at 5.69 per cent, Wednesday evening.

Besides Gurgaon and Faridabad, several other districts have started witnessing a surge in new cases with barely few days left for the next ‘Unlock’ phase to begin. Panchkula district reported a maximum of 172 cases followed by Gurgaon 126, Faridabad (111), Sonipat (91), Rewari (26), Ambala (60), Rohtak (60), Panipat (92), Karnal (99), Hisar (139), Palwal (6), Mahendragarh (51), Jhajjar (14), Bhiwani (14), Kurukshetra (61), Nuh (12), Sirsa (61), Yamunanagar (51), Fatehabad (58), Kaithal (78) and Jind (15).

However, the state also recorded the maximum number of recoveries as 1,117 were declared as recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients, till date, to 47,613 and recovery rate to 82.08 per cent.

According to state’s Wednesday evening Covid bulletin, there were 9,758 active cases in Haryana. These included 217 patients in critical condition including 190 on oxygen support and 27 on ventilator support.

Among the 11 patients who died in the last 24 hours, two each died in Faridabad, Panipat and Fatehabad, and one each in Ambala, Karnal, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, and Kurukshetra.

By Wednesday evening, Haryana was testing over 40,455 samples per million population. The Covid-case doubling rate in Haryana reached 33 days while the fatality rate was 1.09 per cent.

