Haryana records another spike of 793 new cases, 7 deaths

Haryana witnessed another spike of 793 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases in the state reached 35,758 and the death toll went up to 428 on Saturday evening. However, the recovery rate reached 81.32 per cent as 853 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. After Gurgaon and Faridabad, three more districts — Ambala, Rewari and Panipat — have also started witnessing a spike in new cases over the last few days. In the last 24 hours, Faridabad reported 175 new cases, Gurgaon (99), Sonipat (1), Rohtak (34), Bhiwani (1), Rewari (85), Karnal (28), Ambala (83), Jhajjar (5), Palwal (15), Hisar (27), Panipat (93), Nuh (2), Kurukshetra (37), Fatehabad (17), Panchkula (38), Yamunanagar (40), and Kaithal (13).

According to the state’s Saturday evening Covid bulletin, there were 6,250 active Covid patients out of whom 127 were critical, comprising 111 on oxygen support and 16 on ventilator support. As many as 29,080 patients have recovered across the state.

So far, Haryana has tested 6,28,806 samples out of whom 5,87,418 tested negative while the report in 5,630 cases was pending. As of Saturday evening, Haryana was testing 24,805 samples per million population and the Covid case doubling rate in the state was 25 days.

At least 70% classes in colleges to go online from August 4

Haryana’s Directorate of Higher Education has formulated guidelines to hold online classes in colleges, beginning August 4. The instructions issued mention, “All teaching and non-teaching staff shall come to colleges w.e.f. August 4 as admission process and academic session is about to start. Principal will see that all protocols of sanitation and social distancing are followed by the staff. No student shall attend colleges till further guidelines are issued. All teachers shall deliver online lectures as per the time table given by the college. In case of practical subjects, theory classes will be taught till November, 2020. Colleges shall ensure that 70 per cent of the classes are taken online. Lectures shall be developed in powerpoint presentations. Students who do not have hardware and internet connections may use the nearest CSCs for online classes. Remaining 30 per cent of classes shall be taken face to face when situation normalises.”

Haryana to open 10 women colleges

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved setting up 10 new women colleges across the state. He will lay the foundation stone of 10 colleges from Government Post Graduate College, Sector 1, Panchkula, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 3 through video conferencing. These new colleges will come up in Morni Hills of Panchkula district, Isharwal in Bhiwani district, Goriwala in Sirsa district, Firozpur Jhirka in Nuh district, Chhatar in Jind district, Ladana Chaku in Kaithal district, Pratap Nagar in Yamunanagar district, Agroha in Hisar district and Bhainswal Kalan and Baroda in Sonipat district.

“These colleges will be started from the makeshift building of the government senior secondary schools from the coming academic session and admissions will be made in these colleges from this academic session,” a government spokesman said. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said, “It was decided that at least one government college will be opened within a radius of 20 km. With this, the number of colleges in the state will increase to 350. Currently, there are 155 government colleges, 97 state aided colleges and 88 self-financed colleges in the state, while 10 government sector universities, 22 private universities and two government BEd colleges and 475 self-financed BEd colleges.”

