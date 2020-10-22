Haryana forms panel to part with Punjab’s name in 237 laws

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

After over 54 years since its inception in 1966, Haryana is all set to do away with Punjab’s name from the laws that had been applicable in the state all these years.

There are 237 such laws in Haryana that are applicable in the state and are in the name of Punjab. The state government has now constituted a committee of state’s legal luminaries to remove Punjab’s name from all such laws and also remove such laws that have become obsolete.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had initiated this move by holding a meeting with the officers of state government and of the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat in September 24, 2020.

Haryana government has now constituted a committee in this regard that will be headed by Legal Remembrancer, Law and Justice Department.

“Administrative Secretary, Law and Justice Department will review and examine the amendment of the subtitles of the Acts approved under the directions given in 1968. This committee will submit a report to the Haryana Chief Secretary within a month. State government has informed the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat regarding the constitution of the committee,” Gian Chand Gupta said.

Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan issued orders for constitution of this committee. As per the orders issued, members of this committee will include OSD, Law and Justice Department, Deputy Secretary of Department of Political and Parliamentary Affairs, OSD (Rules) of General Administration Department. The Deputy Secretary of General Administration Department has been entrusted with the responsibility of Member Secretary of the committee.

“Haryana had inherited several laws that were in Punjab’s name and the governance in Haryana has been based on these laws for the last 54 years, due to which people of the state have been demanding to change these laws in the name of Haryana,” a state government spokesperson said.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta had also held a detailed meeting with the officers of the state government and of the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat on September 24, 2020, in this regard.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.