Haryana: Protests against Centre’s agri ordinances; Deadlock between govt, farmers continues, panel begin discussions with stakeholders

The statewide protests led by BKU in Haryana's various districts, on Thursday, had led to a confrontation between the police and agitators at several places..

THE DEADLOCK between the Haryana government and farmers over the latter’s apprehensions regarding three central ordinances continued Saturday, even as the state’s three-member panel began meeting sections of kisan morchas, arhtiyas and other stakeholders in Rohtak and Karnal.

The panel comprise three MPs — Brijendra Singh (Hisar), Dharambir (Bhiwani) and Nayab Saini (Kurukshetra).

BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who is spearheading the farmers’ agitation in Haryana and already dismissed the three-member panel, told The Indian Express, Saturday: “The farmers’ protest will continue. We do not believe in this panel. If the government wants to hold talks, the central government should call us, and also must not table the three ordinances (Bills) in the Parliament’s upcoming session beginning September 14. We have also come to know that there will be discussion on these three ordinances on September 14 and 15 in Parliament. The state’s panel is nothing but an attempt by the state government to mislead farmers. This panel’s talks with farmers are not going to yield any results. If the state government is serious on helping farmers, it should stop the central government from going ahead with these anti-farmer ordinances.”

Chaduni reiterated his Friday announcement of a 10-day ultimatum to the state government and said that “the agitation will continue and intensify if the government does not adhere to farmers’ demands”.

About the three-member panel’s meeting with farmer organisations, Chaduni added, “I do not have any clue about who all met this panel. I was not called by anybody to hold talks.”

The three-member panel first held a two-hour long meeting with a section of farmer unions including BJP’s own Kisan Morcha at Canal resthouse in Rohtak and then held another round of meetings at a resthouse in Karnal. The panel will also hold another session with farmers in the PWD resthouse, Panchkula, Sunday and then submit its report to the state government.

After two rounds of meetings, the panel refused to divulge any details of the meetings, but only mentioned that they apprised the farmer unions about the three ordinances and also sought suggestions. “We held meetings with members of various farmer organisations, traders and kisan morcha leaders and heard their grievances. We also apprised farmers about the benefits that the three central ordinances hold,” Dharambir, Bhiwani MP, said.

“Because of the pandemic, the government could not properly convey the benefits these three ordinances hold for farmers. There are various issues that are misinterpreted. I hope that Haryana’s farmer will understand the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is committed to double farmers’ income,” he added.

Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal reiterated that “it was not a farmers’ agitation but a stir sponsored by Congress. At the time of an ongoing pandemic, Congress must refrain from using the farmer’s shoulder to target the government. Congress is misleading farmers by disseminating wrong information putting a fear in the minds of farmers. Be it Fasal Bima Yojana, opening mandis during coronavirus or direct money transfer to farmers, Congress had been trying to scuttle all farmer welfare policies. A large number of farmers are in favour of getting direct payment for their crops, but Congress leaders are using innocent farmers to create disruption of law and order”.

The statewide protests led by BKU in Haryana’s various districts, on Thursday, had led to a confrontation between the police and agitators at several places.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd