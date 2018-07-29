Haryana: Pregnant goat dies after allegedly being ‘gangraped’ by eight men

PETA India’s Emergency Response Coordinator, Meet Ashar, claimed the goat was “tortured and abused” after it was “gangraped”. (representational image) PETA India’s Emergency Response Coordinator, Meet Ashar, claimed the goat was “tortured and abused” after it was “gangraped”. (representational image)

Eight men have been accused of bestiality after a “pregnant” goat died in Haryana’s Mewat. The owner of the goat filed a police complaint against the men on July 26, news agency ANI reported. The accused are absconding, according to the police. Three of the accused have been identified by the police as Savakar, Haroon and Jaffar.

“One person, Aslu registered a complaint on July 26 that his goat was gang-raped on the night of July 25 by Savakar, Haroon, Jaffar and five others whose identities are yet to be ascertained,” Nagina Police Station in charge (SI) Rajbir Singh told ANI.

The goat will be examined by a veterinarian, police said. PETA India’s Emergency Response Coordinator, Meet Ashar, claimed the goat was “tortured and abused” after it was “gangraped”.

“An FIR has been registered under Sections 34, 377 and 429 IPC, Section 11(1)(a) & (l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960,” she said in the post.

“People who are violent often start with animals as victims and then move on to humans. This case should, therefore, worry everyone,” she added.

