Power demand already less than half, can easily tackle 10% further reduction, says Haryana

Haryana government has said it can easily tackle further reduction of about 10 per cent and its repercussions following PM Narendra Modi’s call to switch off house lights for nine minutes on Sunday evening. (Representational Image) Haryana government has said it can easily tackle further reduction of about 10 per cent and its repercussions following PM Narendra Modi’s call to switch off house lights for nine minutes on Sunday evening. (Representational Image)

WITH ELECTRICITY requirements coming down to less than half the normal supply in Haryana amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the state government has said it can easily tackle further reduction of about 10 per cent and its repercussions following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to switch off house lights for nine minutes on Sunday evening.

In response to the PM’s appeal, grid managers across states are learnt to have flagged the risks and are preparing for the worst case scenario as a contingency measure, with the assumption being that all lighting load in the country could simultaneously go off for 9 minutes on Sunday evening and then come back on. They are concerned that it may lead to tripping in electricity lines, with many equating the situation to sudden braking of a car.

“The move will result minor reduction of 10 per cent, we will easily able to tackle it. There is absolutely no need to worry. The system is robust enough to take care of all these events,” Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Haryana power discoms Shatrujeet Kapoor told The Indian Express Saturday.

State power officials say the demand of electricity has reduced to 4,000 MW in the state during the lockdown period, while it witnesses a supply of 8,900 MW on normal days. The state had recorded the highest supply of 11,001 MW on July 3 in 2019.

“The grid power requirement is likely to reduce during this period (when the lights will be switched off). This may lead to sudden increase in system voltage at various stations and can lead to outage of grid element due to grid constraints,” observed the Power Grid Corporation of India in a communication to its officials on Friday. The corporation also asked officials to be on high alert.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd