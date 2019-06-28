Haryana Polls: Swaraj India to contest all 90 seats, 33% seats for women, 33% for youth

The Swaraj India will fight the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls on all the 90 seats as a “viable alternative” to the ruling BJP, party leader Yogendra Yadav Thursday said.

“We have decided to contest the upcoming Haryana assembly polls. We will give one-third seats to women and one-third to the youth,” Yadav, who was accompanied by the party’s state unit president Rajeev Godara, told a news conference here.

“We are going to focus on five issues – agrarian distress, remunerative prices to the farmers, unemployment relief for educated unemployed youth and we want a law which would ensure no liquor vend can be opened unless women of that gram sabha approve of it,” the psephologist-turned-political leader added. For the unorganised sector workers, better wages and the more secure better quality environment will be on top of our agenda, Yadav said. He said that Swaraj India was here to “change the grammar and established practices” of the state’s politics. “All other parties are here for doing the cultivation of power. Swaraj India is here to do the cultivation of truth. We are here not to cut the harvests of five years but to sow seeds for the upcoming five years.”

Over the past four years, Swaraj Abhiyan and Swaraj India have been raising the issues of agrarian distress, unemployment, and corruption all over the country. “It was due to the struggles of Swaraj India that government procurement of bajra and mustard increased in Haryana”. He said Haryana has seen atrocities against Dalits, oppression of women and all kinds of law and order issues and the party wants every citizen to be treated equally.

The Swaraj India will not project any face for the polls. “In this state, the entire politics is centered around caste, Jats versus non-Jats. We stand in resolute opposition of this, we are saying we want to bring all the 36 communities together,” he said.

Asked what his party will be entering the fray at a time when the BJP recently swept all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and has been making claims that it will win 75 plus assembly seats, Yadav said, “Everyone is saying this is the worst time to get into elections. But we think this is the best time because this is when people are looking for an alternative, a viable alternative which we will provide. There is a complete vacuum in Haryana, every day you hear of MLAs running away to BJP, every other day parties are disintegrating, Congress is fighting more against each other”.

“If you look at parole plea filed by jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief and reactions from political leaders of the ruling and most opposition parties on this, it shows the bankruptcy of Haryana politics, not a single opposition party has the guts to oppose Baba’s parole. This shows the bankruptcy. And this is where we will provide a viable alternative,” he said. Yadav said his party will issue an ‘Imanpatra’ with concrete policy proposals instead of the election manifesto. The party has been allotted ‘whistle’ as a poll symbol by the Election Commission, Godara informed.