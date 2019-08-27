Haryana polls: Activists dominate Swaraj India’s second list of 8 names

Madhu Anand, who along with her husband Anand Prakash had fought a two decade legal battle against former Haryana DGP S P S Rathore in Ruchika Girhotra case, and a young activist, Tejpal, who has raised voice against illegal stone crushers in Mahendragarh district are among eight candidates Yogendra Yadav’s Swaraj India announced for upcoming Haryana Assembly polls.

Advertising

Announcing the second list of candidates, party’s Haryana state president Rajeev Godara said Monday that the party has so far lived up to its promise of one-third tickets to women and youth. Of the 18 candidates declared so far, five are women and seven are youths. Madhu will be party’s candidate from Panchkula, while Tejpal from Nangal Choudhary in Mahendragarh district.

Madhu Anand’s younger daughter, Aradhana, was the sole eyewitness in the molestation of Ruchika by Rathore at a tennis court in Panchkula in 1990. The family’s fight had led to conviction of Rathore in 2009 which was later upheld by the Supreme Court in 2016.

A Block Panchayat Samiti member Saroj Bala will be fielded from Gannaur (Sonipat), a Dalit activist Hardeep Singh from Narwana, Sandeep Yadav, who had led a campaign against liquor vends, from Ateli (Mahendragarh), a Jai Kisan Andolan activist Maman Yadav from Badshahpur (Gurugaon), an Anna agitation activist John Muhammad from Sohna (Gurgaon) and a social activist Pramod Minocha from Faridabad.

Advertising

‘BJP concealing unemployment’

On this occasion, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav blamed the BJP government for concealing the dire state of unemployment in Haryana. “The BJP is using the 18,000 Group D jobs, to hide the bigger reality of lack of job generation.” Citing the latest Report “Unemployment in India, January-April 2019” released by CMIE (Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy), Yadav pointed out that Haryana is No. 1 among the major states when it comes to unemployment rate. “While the national figure for unemployment was 6.9%, it was 20.5% in Haryana, nearly thrice as high as the national average. Tripura was the only state that recorded higher unemployment than Haryana,” said Yadav.

According to the Swaraj India, the central government’s own NSSO (National Sample Survey Office) report for 2018 had found that “the level of unemployment in Haryana was nearly twice as the national average”.

According to Swaraj India, the BJP had promised in its manifesto for the Assembly Elections 2014 that “all the young men and women registered with the employment offices will either be given jobs or honorarium against work, and thus the list of unemployed will be wiped out from the Employment Offices.”

Swaraj India has announced to launch Jan Sarokar Abhiyan led by Yogendra Yadav from September 1 “to expose the truth about the claims being made in the Jan Ashirvad Yatra of the Chief Minister”.