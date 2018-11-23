Haryana: Poll dates for five civic bodies out

Haryana’s five municipal corporations and two municipal committees will be elected on December 16. The State Election Commission Tuesday announced the schedule for general elections. For the first time in Haryana, eligible electors of the corporations would elect their Mayor directly through casting votes. Earlier, Mayor used to get elected by the elected members of corporation among themselves.

Advertising

NOTA (none of the Above) option will have a significant role in these elections and EVMs will be used in the elections. “General elections of seats of Mayor and Members of all wards of five Municipal Corporations including Hisar, Rohtak, Yamuna Nagar, Panipat and Karnal and of two Municipal committees including Jakhal Mandi (Fatehabad) and Pundri (Kaithal) shall be held on December 16. The model code of conduct in respect of these municipal elections has come into force from today”, said Dr Dilip Singh, State Election Commissioner.

Nominations will be invited on November 24 while nomination papers will be filed between December 1 and 6 from 11 am to 3 pm, except December 2. Nomination papers will be scrutinised on December 7, while the last date for withdrawal shall be December 8. The same day, list of contesting candidates and polling stations shall be posted on December 8.

“Polling will be held from 7:30 am till 4:30 pm. Re-poll, if any, would be held on December 18. Votes would be counted on December 19 at the place specified by the concerned Deputy Commissioner from 8 am onwards. Election result would be declared the same day, immediately after the completion of counting. No officer or official connected with the election work would be transferred till the completion of election process”, Dr Singh added.

Advertising

A total of 1,40,1157 voters including 746126 males, 6,55,021 females and 10 transgenders shall exercise their franchise in the general elections of these seven municipal institutions. As many as 1292 polling booths have been set up for 136 wards. Out of these, 14 wards are reserved for Scheduled Caste, 12 are reserved for Scheduled Caste women, 14 for Backward Class and 37 wards are reserved for women. “Seat of Mayor in Municipal Corporation, Karnal and of Presidents in Municipal Committee Jakhal Mandi and Pundri have been reserved for women, whereas of Mayor in Municipal Corporation, Panipat is reserved for Backward Class women. A seat of Mayor in Municipal Corporation Hisar, Rohtak and Yamuna Nagar are unreserved”, Dr Dilip Singh said.

Expenditure limit for contesting the election of Mayor has been fixed up to Rs. 20 lakh whereas it is Rs 5 lakh for the member of Municipal Corporation and Rs 2 lakh for the member of Municipal committee, respectively. All the contesting candidates are required to maintain account of election expenditure and submit the same within 30 days from the date of declaration of election result to the Deputy Commissioner or an officer authorised by the state Election Commission, failing which the defaulting candidate would be liable to be disqualified for a period of five years from the date of issue of such order. Earlier, the disqualification period was three years.