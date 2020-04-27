Haryana Police warns people of cyber frauds during lockdown

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk, issued an advisory. (Representational Image) Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk, issued an advisory. (Representational Image)

In the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, the Haryana Police has issued an advisory requesting people not to share any personal information or respond to suspicious links on WhatsApp or email as it could result in funds being siphoned off from their bank accounts.

Issuing an advisory, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk said, “Cyber criminals may dupe people by asking them to donate for COVID-19 through fake UPI IDs which are similar to UPI ID used by the Prime Minister’s Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund. Similarly, they can seek funds through social media by creating fake bank account of COVID-19. It has been advised that people should not transfer money to any unverified account published in social platforms”.

He added: “Some of the other modus operandi include seeking bank details on the guise of fraudulent schemes on face masks/sanitizers via fake online shopping sites, committing frauds by creating a fake page similar to government websites, offering coronavirus protection kits by online shopping windows and seeking OTP for home delivery of goods”, the advisory adds.

According to Virk, some cyber fraudsters are circulating malware link regarding COVID-19 to confidential data including password from the receiver’s phone or computer, as and when opened.

