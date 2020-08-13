Haryana Police to set up cyber response centres in every district

“In addition, cyber security awareness programmes will also be started to save children from cyber bullying, cyber stalking etc,” the DGP said. (Representational Image)

Haryana Police will soon be creating cyber response centres (CRCs) in every district to effectively tackle cyber offences, Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Thursday said.

“These CRCs will be created keeping in view the emerging challenges and increasing cyber threats owing to digitisation. All cyber-related complaints regarding bank frauds, misuse of payment gateways etc would be dealt with in these centres,” said Yadava

The DGP said the spread of coronavirus led to a surge in cybercrime as fraudsters started exploiting the situation and the uncertainty generated by the pandemic to target individuals and enterprises.

“These CRCs will be created and strengthened with deployment of specialised cyber personnel. The services of recently recruited sub-inspectors and constables, who are tech-savvy, will be utilised for this purpose,” he said, adding police would visit resident welfare associations, colleges, schools, and residential colonies to create awareness about cybercrimes.

“In addition, cyber security awareness programmes will also be started to save children from cyber bullying, cyber stalking etc,” the DGP said.

He said Haryana Police would soon be upgrading its network as the state government had recently approved six new cybercrime police stations, one each at Rohtak, Hisar, Karnal, Ambala, Rewari and Faridabad. These will be in addition to the two existing cyber crime police stations presently at Panchkula and Gurugram.

“A new trend of cyber crime has come to the fore in which fraudsters try to hack or create fake profiles of prominent personalities on social media platforms to cheat people. Scamsters are using fake accounts of celebrities to extract money from people. Citizens should be alert and not blindly trust content posted on various social media accounts,” he added.

Three to get Home Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation

Three Haryana Police officers will be awarded with the ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ for the year 2020. Kaithal Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan and Sub-Inspectors Anil Kumar and Rita Rani are among the 121 selected for the award from across the country.

“Sawan will be honoured for speedy investigation in the rape of a six-year-old girl in which the accused was later sentenced to life imprisonment in Jhajjar district,” an official spokesperson said.

Sawan was then posted as the assistant SP of Jhajjar, and he investigated the case. The victim was a labourer’s daughter from Uttar Pradesh and lived in a rented accommodation in Bahadurgarh in the district. She was raped by another tenant. The officer had completed the investigation and filed a charge sheet within six days resulted in early conviction of the accused.

“Similarly, S-Is Anil Kumar posted at Faridabad and Rita Rani posted at Panchkula have been selected in recognition of their outstanding contribution in the field of investigation,”the spokesperson said.

