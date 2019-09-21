‘Haryana Police second in country in investigation of sexual offences’

Haryana Police has secured second position under the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) ranking system introduced by Union Ministry of Home Affairs. This was disclosed during a presentation made at the 29th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah here Friday.

Director-General of Police Manoj Yadava said, “Haryana Police has been performing very well on ITSSO dashboard, which is an online module available to law enforcement agencies at all levels that allow the state police to undertake real-time monitoring and management for completion of investigation in rape cases within two months. Haryana Police is currently at second position in India with a compliance rate of 54.3 per cent”.

“In an achievement, the speedy and proper trial of a case by Haryana Police has secured conviction of a rape accused within 24 days in Rewari. Police on august 26 had received a complaint that a two and half year old girl was raped in Rewari. Police nabbed the accused, a UP native, within two hours of getting the complaint. After the investigation and recording statement of 28 witnesses, police had submitted challan within nine days in the court,” a statement issued by the DGP said.

The DGP further added that the court convicted the accused within 24 days and sentenced him to three years imprisonment under section 363 of IPC, three years under section 366 and three years under section 6 of POCSO Act, which will run concurrently and with a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

The DGP also appreciated efforts of Superintendent of Police, Rewari, Nazneen Bhasin and entire team for securing justice to victim.