Haryana Police reunited 2,381 missing children with their families in 2019: DGP

Haryana Police have achieved success in re-uniting 2,381 missing children with their families in 2019. Among the traced children, 1,150 are boys and 1,231 are girls.

Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Sunday said police have played a significant role in tracing the missing children and uniting them with their parents. Of the total, 1,929 missing children were traced and reunited by district police teams and the remaining 452 were reunited by the Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTU) of State Crime Branch.

The DGP said missing children are often forced into trafficking or made to beg or indulge in anti-social activities.

Under the drive, police visit public places like railway stations, bus stands and religious places, apart from institutions such as shelter homes, to search for children who may have been separated from their parents.

“Our trained personnel screened all the missing children and extracted required information from them, which helps in reuniting them with their parents,” said Yadava.

The drive is being conducted by Haryana Police with the support of the women and child development department, labour department, child welfare council and non-government organisations.

The DGP said state police have been able to reunite 2,409 missing children with their families in 2018, 2,343 children in 2017, 2,123 in 2016 and 2,287 in 2015. In addition, a total of 9,417 child beggars and 6,926 child labourers were also rescued by the AHTUs from 2015 to 2019.

