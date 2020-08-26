Haryana: Duo who used to rob, kill people after offering them lift held

Police said that at least four incidents of crime, including one of loot and three murders in Gurgaon and Rewari, have been solved with their arrest.

Ashok Chauhan, native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and Mahesh, native of Bihar, were arrested from Gurgaon. “Their two associates are at large,” a police spokesperson added.

“The accused used to identify their targets on the road, offer them lift and then rob them. After robbing them of valuables, they used to stab them with sharp-edged weapons and then dump the bodies,” the spokesperson said

Police said that at least four incidents of heinous crime including one of loot and three murders in Gurgaon and Rewari have been worked out with their arrest. “After registration of a case on June 28, in which a couple was brutally killed in a rented accommodation in Surya Vihar, a police team was constituted. Acting on inputs, police arrested the dreaded criminals from New Colony, Gurgaon,” the spokesperson said.

“During their preliminary interrogation, the duo confessed that they had killed the couple with a sharp-edged weapon after trespassing into their house at night. The couple was tied and stabbed multiple times with knives. The accused also had stolen Rs 16000,” the spokesperson added.

Giving details about the crimes allegedly committed by the accused, the spokesperson said that on June 25, the accused had offered a lift to a man in their car and snatched his mobile phone and cash after stabbing him with a knife. The profusely bleeding man was thrown in a drain in Sector 99.

On July 7, they had offered lift to a man named Uttam on a motorcycle near Minda Industry. They stabbed him too with a knife and stole his valuables. Uttam’s body was found dumped in a vacant plot in Sector 92. Using the similar modus operandi on July 8, the accused again offered lift to a man from Kapriwas Chowk, stabbed him multiple times with a knife and later dumped his body in Sector 6, Dharuhera”.

