Khattar’s kisan mahapanchayat in doubt after protesting farmers uproot tents at venue

Police look on as protesting farmers vandalise the stage at the kisan mahapanchayat in Karnal.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to cancel his kisan mahapanchayat programme in Karnal after farmers opposing the Centre’s three farm laws uprooted tents and damaged the stage at the venue.

Around 100 farmers on Sunday marched towards the helipad in Kaimla village, where Khattar was scheduled to land. Over 1,500 cops have been deployed as security for the meeting and seven checkpoints were set up ahead of the venue.

Agitating farmers, however, managed to breach six checkpoints and arrived near the helipad. The police had to use mild force against the farmers. Water canons and teargas was used but to no avail. The landing spot for Khattar’s helicopter was moved to a different location due to the security breach.

Around 2,000 farmers had arrived for the kisan mahapanchayat. There was heavy police presence at the venue, with ADGP rank officers overlooking the security arrangements.

Police restored to mild force to disperse the agitating farmers ahead of Khattar’s Karnal visit. Police restored to mild force to disperse the agitating farmers ahead of Khattar’s Karnal visit.

Various senior leaders of BJP and JJP have been facing protests during their public appearances for the last many days. In one of such incident, Khattar’s cavalcade was also obstructed by an agitated mob of farmers in Ambala a few days ago. Earlier, Home minister Anil Vij’s cavalcade had also hit a blockade when the angry farmers shouted anti-government slogans.

Top News Right Now Khattar’s kisan mahapanchayat in doubt after protesting farmers vandalise venue

How Bharat Biotech emerged as a success story

Live: Mamata Banerjee announces free covid vaccine for Bengal Click here for more

Various others including Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Agriculture Minister J P Dalal, Education Minister Kanwar Pal and various BJP MPs had been facing such protests outside their residences in their respective constituencies and their public appearances as well.

After Khattar’s cavalcade was obstructed, Ambala’s then SP Rajesh Kalia was shunted out of the district.

https://open.spotify.com/embed-podcast/show/0ygP4jm9c9SdqUM3C6DycM

Farmers also disrupted BJP’s programme in Barwala, Saturday resulting in immense chaos. Farmers had earlier announced that they would not allow any BJP or JJP leader to hold their scheduled public events across the state unless the three farm legislations are repealed.