Haryana Police issue advisory to check FASTag wallet fraud

Haryana Police have issued an advisory requesting citizens to be cautious and alert while registering or activating their FASTag (electronic toll collection system) wallets as fraudsters may try to siphon money from their bank accounts on the pretext of offering help.

Director General of Police (Crime) P K Agrawal on Wednesday said, “Scamsters have now come up with a new method to dupe citizens after the Government of India made FASTag mandatory for all private and commercial vehicles for their faster movement at toll plazas. They are now attempting to draw money from bank accounts of gullible people on the pretext of helping them register and activate their FASTag accounts. As FASTag service is new, scamsters are trying all means to cheat citizens.”

Explaining the modus operandi, the DGP said, “First, these scamsters send fake messages which appear as if they are from genuine sources like banks, asking for personal or financial details or even OTP in the name of FASTag registration. Then they lure citizens by offering discounts or cash back schemes, asking them to transfer money or provide their details. As soon as someone shares details/OTP with the caller, funds are siphoned from his/her bank account.”

He added, “Whenever people receive any such call regarding FASTag registration, they should immediately disconnect it and directly contact or visit the nearest bank to resolve the issue, if any.

FASTag registration and activation process does not happen by speaking to a bank employee over the phone.”

