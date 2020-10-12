Haryana Police hikes accidental insurance death cover for pensioners to Rs 30 lakh

. This facility has been introduced for the first time by the bank for the welfare of pensioners.

The Haryana Police increased the accidental insurance death cover for its pensioners from Rs 17 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

“As part of the agreement inked with HDFC Bank, Haryana Police pensioners, up to the age of 70 years, would get enhanced compensation of Rs 30 lakh in case of accidental death. This facility has been introduced for the first time by the bank for the welfare of pensioners. The condition of swiping the card to make the kin of the deceased pensioner eligible for getting enhanced accidental insurance death cover has also been removed,” said Navdeep Singh Virk, ADGP (Law and Order).

“As per revised MoU, the pensioners should have received last salary in their salary account with HDFC Bank and continue to get their pension in the same account. However, if any employee has already retired and wants to get his pension from HDFC Bank, then the retiree may need to open a separate pension account with the bank, which is also empanelled by the Haryana government for payment of pension through e-pension system,” ADGP Virk said.

Keeping in view the arduous nature of duty, he said that DGP Haryana Manoj Yadava has been frequently taking important decisions from time to time for the welfare of police officers and jawans. Now the revision of the agreement would further build a sense of security among pensioners too. “It is worthwhile to mention that Haryana Police has recently decided that police official up to the rank of inspector could be posted at the place of their choice, including in their home districts six months prior to attaining the age of superannuation,” ADGP Virk said.

